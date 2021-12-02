The Best Exchanges from the Supreme Court’s Abortion Argument

What a close reading of the oral argument in Dobbs reveals.

As I summed up at the end of our live blog of Wednesday morning's arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, I am, like Ed Whelan and our editorial, now guardedly optimistic about the prospects of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have long been certain votes to overturn Roe. As a result, all that is needed to end Roe is for the three Donald Trump appointees (Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett) to vote with Thomas and Alito, or for two of them plus Chief Justice John Roberts …