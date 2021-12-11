NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Covid Mandates Should Be Ignored

By
A postal worker makes a delivery at a store in Gallup, N.M., December 7, 2021. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
What Biden and other officials are doing is like sticking a 15 mph sign on the highway.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n the highways in South Florida, the speed limit is generally 55 mph. I don’t know why, but it doesn’t matter: Everyone blows right through going 80 or 90, and I’ve yet to see anyone get a ticket. When the speed limit is set so preposterously low that nobody bothers to abide by or even enforce it, it is the same as having no speed limit.

That is how the new mandates should be viewed — and resisted — until sanity comes back to the setting of Covid-19 policy. I come to this conclusion reluctantly, because democracy depends on people’s allegiance

Mario Loyola is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the director of the Environmental Finance and Risk Management Program of Florida International University, and a visiting fellow at the National Security Institute of George Mason University. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone.

