The Covid Mandates Should Be Ignored

On the highways in South Florida, the speed limit is generally 55 mph. I don't know why, but it doesn't matter: Everyone blows right through going 80 or 90, and I've yet to see anyone get a ticket. When the speed limit is set so preposterously low that nobody bothers to abide by or even enforce it, it is the same as having no speed limit.

That is how the new mandates should be viewed — and resisted — until sanity comes back to the setting of Covid-19 policy. I come to this conclusion reluctantly, because democracy depends on people’s allegiance …