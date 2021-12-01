NR PLUS Health Care

The ‘Experts’ Are Wrong: The American Health-Care System Is World-Beating

(DragonImages/Getty Images)
Our system needs many fixes, but when it matters most, there's no better place to get sick.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he most tedious allegation that critics of the U.S. health-care system make is that we spend exorbitantly for poorer results compared with socialized systems in other rich countries. It underpins the Democrats’ ongoing mission to expand Medicare and levy price controls on prescription drugs.

But these critics distort the truth. If a person is going to get sick — and we all are at some point — there’s no better place to do so than the United States.

The drive to give the federal government more control over our health care derives political nourishment from organizations such as the Commonwealth Fund, which

Sally C. Pipes is the president, CEO, and Thomas W. Smith Fellow in Health Care Policy at the Pacific Research Institute. Her latest book is False Premise, False Promise: The Disastrous Reality of Medicare for All (Encounter 2020). Follow her on Twitter @sallypipes.

