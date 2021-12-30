NR PLUS Education

The Graphic, Obscene Material Sparking a Parental Revolt in the Schools

The campaign against CRT in the classroom is expanding to challenge sexual content being provided to kids. To truly understand this debate, one must see that content.

Warning: This article contains graphic sexual images and language.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen asked recently about the growing controversy surrounding her 2019 graphic novel Gender Queer: A Memoir, cartoonist Maia Kobabe told NBC News: “It’s very hard to hear people say ‘This book is not appropriate to young people’ . . . There are people for whom this is vital and for whom this could maybe even be lifesaving.” Kobabe — a biological woman who identifies as “nonbinary and asexual” and uses the gender-neutral “Spivak” pronouns “e/eim/eir” — frames Gender Queer as an autobiographical account of self-discovery: “Started as a way to explain

