The Graphic, Obscene Material Sparking a Parental Revolt in the Schools

Warning: This article contains graphic sexual images and language.
NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen asked recently about the growing controversy surrounding her 2019 graphic novel Gender Queer: A Memoir, cartoonist Maia Kobabe told NBC News: “It’s very hard to hear people say ‘This book is not appropriate to young people’ . . . There are people for whom this is vital and for whom this could maybe even be lifesaving.” Kobabe — a biological woman who identifies as “nonbinary and asexual” and uses the gender-neutral “Spivak” pronouns “e/eim/eir” — frames Gender Queer as an autobiographical account of self-discovery: “Started as a way to explain …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.