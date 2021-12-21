NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The High-Water Mark of Biden-Era Progressivism

By
Left: Sen. Joe Manchin at a Capitol Hill press conference in 2020. Right: San Francisco Mayor London Breed at the California Democratic Convention in 2019. (Kevin Lamarque, Stephen Lam/Reuters)
Two notable acts of Democratic defiance signal a change.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Manchin and London Breed have nothing in common.

One is an old-school Democratic senator from West Virginia, surviving and thriving in an increasingly red state; the other is the progressive mayor of San Francisco, a city that is a byword for cutting-edge left-wing politics.

Yet both, in their own ways over the last week, signaled that Biden-era progressivism has reached its high-water mark. Manchin, of course, delivered an emphatic thumbs down to Joe Biden’s signature “Build Back Better” plan, while Breed reversed field on crime in a stunningly frank endorsement of law and order in a jurisdiction infamous for the opposite.

