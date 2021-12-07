The IOC Is a Craven Handmaid of Beijing

What concentration camps? The International Olympic Committee turns a blind eye to China’s documented human-rights abuses.

It should be a rule of thumb that the Olympic games shouldn't be held in countries that operate concentration camps.

If this strikes you as an unreasonable demand, you aren’t suited to serve on the International Olympic Committee. The IOC has doggedly defended Beijing as the host of the 2022 Winter Olympics even as the Chinese Communist Party pursues its campaign of unrelenting barbarity against the Uyghurs.

The Biden administration just announced a so-called diplomatic boycott of the games, a gesture of disapproval that won’t dent the propaganda coup that the IOC is handing the most dangerous regime in the world.

The IOC …