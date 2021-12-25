The Light Shines in the Darkness

And the darkness has not overcome it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t gets cold in Bethlehem.

Even in our own time of global warming, it is down in the low 40s there today, almost as cold in the original Bethlehem as it is in freezing Bethlehem, Pa. “No room at the inn” can be serious business when it is cold out: We had a cold snap a couple of years ago that killed 21 people in the United States, not only the old and the frail but also an 18-year-old college student. We do not heat our homes mainly with fire — we have a whole apparatus of technological marvels to throw …