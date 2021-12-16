The March of the New American Leninists

The more loyalty to a political leader or movement supplants loyalty to the constitutional order, the closer we come to revolution.

Steve Bannon, the recently indicted Trump sycophant and ex-Breitbart jackass, sometimes describes himself as a "Leninist." I believe him. And he isn't alone.

For Vladimir Lenin, a revolution required three preconditions: The masses had to be unwilling to accept the status quo, the ruling class had to be unable to enforce the status quo, and, as a result of the first two, there had to be an outbreak of political fervor and activity among the masses. Once these conditions were satisfied, Lenin would be ready to move on to the question of revolutionary instruments, which in his case were war, terror, …