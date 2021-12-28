The Miracle of Bugs

Through his study of the lowly ant, the late biologist Edward O. Wilson highlighted the complexity and wonders of life.

Go to the ant, thou sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise.

Proverbs 6:6

Edward O. Wilson, the Harvard biologist who has died at age 92, is most famous for his contributions to evolutionary biology, but he built his career on ants.

He wrote multiple books on the insects, including a 700-page encyclopedic work in 1990 that has to count as one of the least likely winners of the Pulitzer Prize ever.

Despite his agnosticism and the reductive materialism of his Darwinism, Wilson wrote with a real warmth and soulfulness. Amid his storied academic career and the controversies kicked up by his theories, it’s …