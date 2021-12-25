The Movies’ Greatest Hug

Forty years ago this month, Warren Beatty’s Reds exposed Communism through a self-destructively naïve American Bolshevik.

W arren Beatty makes you wait so long for it that it feels like a cloud of emotion opening after a drought. We're three hours into his masterpiece Reds, one of the five best films of the 1980s, and the former fashion plate and New York journalist Louise Bryant (Diane Keaton) is now dressed like a woebegone Russian laborer as she drifts through a Moscow train station in 1920 searching for her husband John (Jack) Reed (Warren Beatty). The last time we saw Jack, he was getting fired upon in Azerbaijan by White Forces who didn't want to be subsumed by …