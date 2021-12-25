NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W arren Beatty makes you wait so long for it that it feels like a cloud of emotion opening after a drought. We’re three hours into his masterpiece Reds, one of the five best films of the 1980s, and the former fashion plate and New York journalist Louise Bryant (Diane Keaton) is now dressed like a woebegone Russian laborer as she drifts through a Moscow train station in 1920 searching for her husband John (Jack) Reed (Warren Beatty). The last time we saw Jack, he was getting fired upon in Azerbaijan by White Forces who didn’t want to be subsumed by …
The Movies’ Greatest Hug
Forty years ago this month, Warren Beatty’s Reds exposed Communism through a self-destructively naïve American Bolshevik.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Manchin Dares Democrats to Push Him Out of Party
Manchin accused White House staff of sabotaging negotiations.
Why Biden’s Approval Ratings Are About to Get Worse
Even a modest erosion of support among progressives could drive his numbers into the 30s.
A Brutal Washington Post Story on Kamala Harris
Anonymous former staffers are trashing the vice president’s management style.
It's Different When Ron DeSantis Does It: CNN Edition
Nearly half the states have civilian military forces, and the president controls a military with nukes. But it's Florida, so its force must by definition be terrifying.
Elizabeth Warren's Big Whopper
Elizabeth Warren now contends that Big Grocery is conspiring to take advantage of consumers.
Biden Fails the Christmas Test
The White House had a head start on the task of getting Covid tests ready for the holidays, and failed miserably anyway.
The Latest
The Light Shines in the Darkness
And the darkness has not overcome it.
Remembering Gelly on My Melancholy Christmas
We can be better from basking in the glow of a fleeting life that gives and teaches, because even when the life is tragically short, the love endures.
Which Beatle’s Solo Christmas Song Is Worse?
'Happy XMas (War Is Over)' vs. 'Wonderful Christmastime’: It’s on.
Kevin McCallister’s Parents Are Unfit
Newly unsealed transcripts from his emancipation case.
Verses for Winter
A bit of snow and ice, and dreams
Biden Administration to End Omicron Travel Restrictions on African Countries
The administration initially banned travelers from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.