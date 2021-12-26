The Snoot Party Goes to War

Democrats shoot themselves in the foot to make their displeasure with Joe Manchin clear.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Democrats love the poor. The Democrats hate the poor.

And the poor in West Virginia? They’re at the bottom of the bucket, as Democrats see things.

Senator Joe Manchin, the moderate Democrat from West Virginia who is one of the last of that breed, has derailed Joe Biden’s beloved Build Back Better bill, a slop-bucket of progressive wish-fulfillment that would add trillions in new spending to our already-bloated federal budget and pile much more debt upon our already-considerable national heap. Senator Manchin thought it was a bad package, though he supported some of what was in it, and West Virginians thought …