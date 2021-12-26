NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Snoot Party Goes to War

By
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 16, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
Democrats shoot themselves in the foot to make their displeasure with Joe Manchin clear.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Democrats love the poor. The Democrats hate the poor.

And the poor in West Virginia? They’re at the bottom of the bucket, as Democrats see things.

Senator Joe Manchin, the moderate Democrat from West Virginia who is one of the last of that breed, has derailed Joe Biden’s beloved Build Back Better bill, a slop-bucket of progressive wish-fulfillment that would add trillions in new spending to our already-bloated federal budget and pile much more debt upon our already-considerable national heap. Senator Manchin thought it was a bad package, though he supported some of what was in it, and West Virginians thought

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

Recommended

The Latest