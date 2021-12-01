The Supreme Court Hears Dobbs

If the justices follow the Constitution and do their jobs, Roe will soon take its rightful place on the ash heap of history. But that’s a big ‘if.’

W ill the big fake cow them again?

In this instance, “them” is Chief Justice John Roberts and the Supreme Court he leads, in particular the Court’s newest conservative members, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Bret Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. We could, however, be talking about any faction of well-meaning right-of-center Republicans, the type who consistently rationalize their way into solidifying the Left’s Fabian advances. Whether it’s out of some warped sense of duty to maintain “stability,” or the delusion that they are preserving the legitimacy of their institution, or a desire to “show that we can govern” by being collegial (an obligation …