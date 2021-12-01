NR PLUS Law & the Courts

The Supreme Court’s Chance to Get Things Right on Abortion in Dobbs

By
Supreme Court Police officers guard a barrier between anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights protesters outside the court building, ahead of arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
The Court today is given an opportunity to right a wrong it imposed.

These remarks were delivered at a rally in front of the Supreme Court on December 1, when oral arguments were heard for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D o you know about the Sisters of Life? They are Catholic women religious — “nuns” — who lay down their lives to serve women and babies and children and families. They take the usual vows nuns take, but they also take a unique one: to protect and defend the sanctity of human life. They embrace women who are pregnant and feeling like all the pressures in their lives are insisting on abortion. They love

