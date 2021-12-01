The Supreme Court’s Chance to Get Things Right on Abortion in Dobbs

The Court today is given an opportunity to right a wrong it imposed.

These remarks were delivered at a rally in front of the Supreme Court on December 1, when oral arguments were heard for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

Do you know about the Sisters of Life? They are Catholic women religious — "nuns" — who lay down their lives to serve women and babies and children and families. They take the usual vows nuns take, but they also take a unique one: to protect and defend the sanctity of human life. They embrace women who are pregnant and feeling like all the pressures in their lives are insisting on abortion. They love …