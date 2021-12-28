The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — Four Years On

The 2017 tax cuts delivered results for the American people, despite the predictions of secular stagnation.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n 2017, as the two of us joined President Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers, government and private-sector forecasters were unanimous in the view that the U.S. economy had entered a “new normal.” Real wage growth was stuck in neutral. After decades of rising by more than 2 percent per year, productivity growth was now destined to barely hit 1 percent. Investment in new plants and equipment had slowed to a paltry 2.5 percent, and prime-age labor force participation was on an irreversible, “secular” trend downward.

But when we in the Trump administration studied the economic data and surveyed a large academic …