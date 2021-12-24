NR PLUS Religion

The Temptation of Forever-Virtual Church

By
Viewers leave comments from different cities as Archbishop of Seattle Paul D. Etienne celebrates Mass over Facebook Live in the chapel of St. James Cathedral in Seattle, Wash., March 15, 2020. (Jason Redmond/Reuters)
Livestream church may be an option, but it’s not interchangeable with worshiping in person.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen the pandemic struck in March 2020, churches had to make snap decisions on what to do. In many cases, their next scheduled service was now prohibited by stay-at-home orders, and even if it wasn’t, many people wouldn’t have come for fear of catching an unknown virus with no cures or treatments. Many churches began livestreaming their services so that people could watch from home.

That response was an incredible testament to the flexibility of the church and the wonders of modern technology. According to Thom Rainer in his book The Post-Quarantine Church, more than 100,000 churches that had never streamed

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest

Joan Didion, R.I.P.

Joan Didion, R.I.P.

Her credo was that real Americans can only fall from grace, and any journey in the other direction is simply wrong.