The Very Vermont Shelburne Museum

It’s got the best art of everyday American life.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n my way to Montreal — where I am now, to see the retrospective of the work of the Armenian-born, Quebec-raised photographer Yousuf Karsh — I stopped at northern Vermont’s Shelburne Museum. Shelburne, Vt., is south of Burlington, which, with 40,000 people, is the state’s only city. I hadn’t visited the museum for a few years. Vermont is a tiny place, but it’s a gradually widening string bean, with Shelburne near the top and me at the base, near the Massachusetts border. It’s far.

I spent part of the afternoon there. Shelburne Museum is unique. It’s best known for a superlative …