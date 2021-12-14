There Is No Reason for Anyone Else to Pay Your Student-Loan Debt

Pay for your own education, slackers.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he strangest thing happened to a friend of mine on the night of his 18th birthday. There he was, lying in bed after an evening of celebration and revelry, when, all of a sudden, a strong and insistent man broke in through the window of his apartment, kidnapped him, and forced him to take out $70,000 in student loans. Alarmingly, the saga didn’t end there. Despite my friend’s urgent protestations, this man personally escorted him to his college matriculation, sat with him while he chose his classes, and then spent four years ensuring that he not only attended them, but …