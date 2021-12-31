Things Could Be Worse: Some Thoughts for the New Year

Less fanaticism, more restraint, and more moderation — not the worst idea for a new year’s resolution.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his year, I will celebrate New Year’s Eve by keeping an earlier New Year’s resolution and going to bed at 9 p.m. I recommend it.

New Year’s Eve is the worst, anyway — even worse than Valentine’s Day when it comes to people desperately pretending to be having a good time. Spare yourself. I’m not saying you have to be a fuddy-duddy on the level I am (if you ever need a quick explainer on how to read lute tablature, I can help) — in fact, I’m not saying you have to do anything — but most of you will be …