Think Tanks Can Be a Frontline Defense against Pandemic Setbacks

The effective ones are results-oriented ‘do tanks’ rather than chattering-class debate clubs.

Miami — The Atlas Network is a nonprofit group that advises and supports more than 450 independent think tanks that try to strengthen democracy and economic freedom in 90 countries. It is celebrating its 40th anniversary at its annual meeting here starting today. In the Age of Covid, never have the efforts of such groups been more important and more needed.

Covid-19 has killed millions and put a suffocating blanket on economic growth, especially in developing countries. But the damage goes beyond that. The pandemic, the lockdowns, and their aftershocks threaten to undo many of the giant gains the globe has …