Tomorrow’s Heritage

As in 1973, the Heritage Foundation again has an indispensable role in helping to chart the conservative movement’s course.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ooking back now, the winter of 1973, when the Heritage Foundation was formed, seems to be a low-water mark for conservatism: The Roe v. Wade decision appeared to cement the ascendancy of the radical Left. Soon thereafter, the political demise of President Richard Nixon left the conservative movement in shambles — even though he had governed as anything but a conservative.

Nearly 50 years later, conservatism again seems in disarray. Between the agonizing result of the 2020 presidential election, and the internecine battles among conservatives that have ensued, many see little reason for optimism. But if history is our guide, then we …