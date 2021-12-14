Tornadoes Are Not the Sign of a Climate-Change Apocalypse

The Kentucky disaster is an unfathomable tragedy. But the data show extreme weather is becoming less deadly over time, not more.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ver the weekend, deadly tornadoes devastated towns and communities in Kentucky and elsewhere. As of this writing, there have been 100 confirmed deaths, and more are likely to come. Thousands are without power and water. The images show a staggering tragedy.

What they don’t show is an especially unique tragedy. Whatever your position is on climate change, pretending that natural disasters can be stopped if only we adopted the Green New Deal policies is both risible and cynical. And yet, this didn’t stop President Joe Biden from exploiting the deaths to push his climate agenda. “This is going to be our …