Transgender Inclusiveness Is an Affront to the Fairness of Sports

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M odern sports are not exempt from controversy — just consider the evolution of equipment and rules, race relations, and politics. But nothing has threatened the future of sports more than transgender integration. Allowing biological men to compete as women against women destroys the fundamental concept of what makes athletic competition, specifically women’s sports, fair. By allowing an unfair advantage to one class of participants is abhorrent and inexcusable, delegitimizing the integrity of the competition. It is no easy task to reach the collegiate level in any sport, man or woman. I know because I was an NCAA Division I swimmer …
The recent example of a biological male competing against female swimmers for UPenn reveals a truth even more obvious to those of us who participated in the sport.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Why It’s Unlikely Democrats Would Pack the Supreme Court Even If Roe Were Overturned
‘Where does it stop? Democrats add three seats; Republicans add four more. Pretty soon you have a 100-person unelected third-chamber of the legislature.’
A Pathetic Political Argument on Dobbs from Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan
The side that ‘yells loudest’ is the side demanding that Roe and Casey be upheld.
A Brutal Washington Post Story on Kamala Harris
Anonymous former staffers are trashing the vice president’s management style.
It's Different When Ron DeSantis Does It: CNN Edition
Nearly half the states have civilian military forces, and the president controls a military with nukes. But it's Florida, so its force must by definition be terrifying.
How Biden Blew It
It is tough to find a modern presidency that has collapsed as swiftly as this one.
Jussie Smollett: Funniest. Trial. Ever.
Jussie Smollett’s hate-hoax fairy tale did expose how gullible Americans can be when you yell ‘racism.’
The Latest
Victims of Cancel Culture Fight Back
As public schools and universities shamelessly discipline educators for exercising their rights of free speech, some are beginning to resist.
The Long Run Is Here
And it kind of stinks.
Adele’s 30: A Ravaging, Retro Rendezvous
On her fourth album, she’s back with a vengeance, singing of the heartbreak of divorce and the determination to find grace.
Progressives’ Control of the Commanding Heights Could Be Their Undoing
Elite efforts to enforce ‘woke’ ideology create a bubble that can engender a fierce backlash.
Is Russia Inflicting Brain Damage on CIA Officers and Diplomats?
The investigation of ‘Havana syndrome’ is pressing — and Russia must be held accountable if found responsible.
Labor Department Delays Enforcement of Covid Vaccine Mandate for Large Employers
A federal appeals court upheld the OSHA mandate on Friday.