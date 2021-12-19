NR PLUS Sports

Transgender Inclusiveness Is an Affront to the Fairness of Sports

Swimmers compete in the women’s 200-meter individual medley semifinal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. (Antonio Bronic/Reuters)
The recent example of a biological male competing against female swimmers for UPenn reveals a truth even more obvious to those of us who participated in the sport.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M odern sports are not exempt from controversy — just consider the evolution of equipment and rules, race relations, and politics. But nothing has threatened the future of sports more than transgender integration. Allowing biological men to compete as women against women destroys the fundamental concept of what makes athletic competition, specifically women’s sports, fair. By allowing an unfair advantage to one class of participants is abhorrent and inexcusable, delegitimizing the integrity of the competition. It is no easy task to reach the collegiate level in any sport, man or woman. I know because I was an NCAA Division I swimmer

Jenna Stocker is the managing editor of Thinking Minnesota and a freelance writer. She holds a degree in accounting from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, where she also swam long-distance freestyle for the school’s varsity swimming and diving team. She also spent time as a researcher at the Center for Security Policy in Washington, D.C.

