NR PLUS Culture

University of Michigan Art Museum’s ‘Sex-Ed’ Exhibit Is Art in a Self-Centered Culture

By
Image from “Computer Literacy: Clearing Your Browser History and Other Survival Techniques” ( UMMAMuseum/Screengrab via YouTube)
Our culture’s moral values have degraded, and the art we produce is indicative of that.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n February 2019, I had recently been admitted to the University of Michigan and was taking a campus tour for its admitted-students’ day. It’s a day when the school tries to convince admitted but undecided applicants to enroll. Our guide stopped in the University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) to explain a part of the tour. But this was done only because it was cold, not to show us any particular exhibit. We took a shortcut through the building, but before we exited, one particular painting caught my eye. “Oh my God, is that ‘The Death of General Wolfe?’”

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Charles Hilu is a junior studying political science at the University of Michigan. On campus, he is the chairman of his school's Young Americans for Freedom chapter, editor-in-chief of The Michigan Review, and a student reporter for The College Fix.

Recommended

The Latest

China’s Economic World War

China’s Economic World War

The nation’s admission 20 years ago into the WTO was a grave mistake. Congress can begin to rectify this error by terminating Beijing’s special trade status.