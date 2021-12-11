University of Michigan Art Museum’s ‘Sex-Ed’ Exhibit Is Art in a Self-Centered Culture

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n February 2019, I had recently been admitted to the University of Michigan and was taking a campus tour for its admitted-students’ day. It’s a day when the school tries to convince admitted but undecided applicants to enroll. Our guide stopped in the University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) to explain a part of the tour. But this was done only because it was cold, not to show us any particular exhibit. We took a shortcut through the building, but before we exited, one particular painting caught my eye. “Oh my God, is that ‘The Death of General Wolfe?’” …
Our culture’s moral values have degraded, and the art we produce is indicative of that.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
St. Paul Rent-Control Initiative Backfires, Unleashes ‘Chaos’ in Housing Market
A ballot initiative that caps rent hikes at 3 percent is already killing new development.
Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Charges
Rittenhouse faced a first-degree intentional homicide charge as well as a host of lesser charges.
The Unmitigated Gall of Ilhan Omar
It’s worth asking why Democrats consistently have the audacity to demand the other party enforce standards that they don’t themselves follow.
Saving Notre Dame Cathedral
Notre Dame's new renovation plans symbolize Leftist cultural vandalism.
Jussie Smollett: Funniest. Trial. Ever.
Jussie Smollett’s hate-hoax fairy tale did expose how gullible Americans can be when you yell ‘racism.’
No, It Is Not a Mystery How Highly Vaccinated States Can See Surging COVID-19 Cases
Vaccination prevents severe reactions, not infections.
The Latest
The Very Vermont Shelburne Museum
It’s got the best art of everyday American life.
How Democracies Perish
Less than a year into Biden's term, the number of global democracies has already decreased by one. Two others are under threat of invasion and extinction.
Both Groups of Pessimists Were Wrong about Republicans and Hispanics
It turns out that Republicans could persuade Hispanic voters with the Republican message.
China’s Economic World War
The nation’s admission 20 years ago into the WTO was a grave mistake. Congress can begin to rectify this error by terminating Beijing’s special trade status.
The Covid Mandates Should Be Ignored
What Biden and other officials are doing is like sticking a 15 mph sign on the highway.
Is Durham’s Case on Clinton-Tied Lawyer Michael Sussmann Collapsing?
To put it mildly, this is going to be a very tough case for Durham.