Victims of Cancel Culture Fight Back

As public schools and universities shamelessly discipline educators for exercising their rights of free speech, some are beginning to resist.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T wo weeks ago, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit on behalf of Kari MacRae, a Massachusetts high-school teacher recently fired in retaliation for social-media posts objecting to critical race theory and gender fluidity in schools. The complaint alleges that the district was particularly concerned with a TikTok video MacRae posted before being hired. In the video, posted in support of MacRae’s candidacy for the school board in another district, she stated:

So pretty much the reason I ran for school board and the reason I’m taking on this responsibility is to ensure that students, at least in our town, are not being

…