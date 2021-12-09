Welcome Back, ABBA

The band has done itself credit simply by not embarrassing itself, delivering a listenable deck of plush, lacy ballads.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C ongratulations to ABBA, which has just released its highest-charting album ever in the U.S.: Last month, Voyage debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard album chart. No, ABBA still hasn’t had a No. 1 album in this country. Keep trying folks, and maybe you’ll be as big as Harry Styles someday.

I prefer to look on the bright side with Voyage: It isn’t great, but it’s not bad. Yes, I am grading on a curve. There’s one kind-of-okay dance number, “Don’t Shut Me Down,” featuring a piano glissando like the one that kicks off “Dancing Queen,” and a few stately orchestral …