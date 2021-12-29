What Does President Biden Know, and When Does He Know It?

The media need to pierce what the White House calls ‘the wall’ protecting him.

The mainstream media erupted in outrage last week after an Oregon parent used a Christmas Eve Santa-tracking call to troll President Biden with the rude and disrespectful "Let's Go Brandon" phrase.

Ron Brownstein, a senior editor of The Atlantic, warned about the incident on CNN, saying, “I don’t think it’s fundamentally about incivility. It’s about insurrection.”

Others piled on as well, oblivious to the fact that they’d been silent when celebrities frequently attacked Donald Trump in vulgar terms, or when one was even photographed holding up a bloodied mock-up of his chopped-off head.

But almost everyone ignored what Paul Harvey used to call …