Which Beatle’s Solo Christmas Song Is Worse?

'Happy XMas (War Is Over)' vs. 'Wonderful Christmastime’: It’s on.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E very Christmas season returns a collection of classic Christmas songs to store speakers, car radios, and home-audio setups across the country. It also revives an eternally recurring conversation about which of these songs is the worst (see National Review‘s own recent contributions to this discussion here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here).

Unsurprisingly, two of the more omnipresent songs belong to men who belonged to the Beatles, one of the world’s most omnipresent bands: John Lennon‘s “Happy XMas (War Is Over)” and Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.” With the lads from Liverpool having recently returned to current popular culture after …