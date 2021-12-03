Whoopi Goldberg’s Nonsensical Abortion Rant

The View co-host tried to get her own way via rhetorical elimination and hand-waving brute force.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n yesterday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg staged an indignant rant in defense of abortion on demand. Specifically, Goldberg was vexed by Justice Samuel Alito’s having asked during the oral argument in Dobbs whether, during a pregnancy, “the fetus has an interest in having a life and that doesn’t change . . . from the point before viability to the point after viability?”

“How dare you?” Goldberg said to the camera. “How dare you?” And the audience applauded.

It should have booed, because none of what Goldberg said made any sense. As is de rigueur, Goldberg started by trying to exclude …