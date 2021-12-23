Why Biden’s Approval Ratings Are About to Get Worse

Even a modest erosion of support among progressives could drive his numbers into the 30s.

President Biden's approval ratings crashed during the bungled withdrawal of Afghanistan in August and have never recovered. But there's a good chance that, as a result of the collapse of Build Back Better, they are about to get worse.

The reason for this is that we will probably see some more erosion in his support among progressives. Remember, Biden was never the preferred choice of progressives, who were torn between Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. For much of the primary season, Biden was dismissed as a boring old white guy who would try to make deals with Republicans and who …