Why Biden’s Approval Ratings Are About to Get Worse

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Biden’s approval ratings crashed during the bungled withdrawal of Afghanistan in August and have never recovered. But there’s a good chance that, as a result of the collapse of Build Back Better, they are about to get worse.
The reason for this is that we will probably see some more erosion in his support among progressives. Remember, Biden was never the preferred choice of progressives, who were torn between Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. For much of the primary season, Biden was dismissed as a boring old white guy who would try to make deals with Republicans and who …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.