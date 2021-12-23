Why David Brooks Is Wrong to Give Up on Today’s American Conservatism

The formerly conservative columnist fails to see the intellectual potential of the new Right.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n a recent issue of The Atlantic, David Brooks laments the decline of the conservatism he fell in love with as a young man. He now identifies with the “moderate wing of the Democratic Party,” because moderate Democrats see that the “core threat” of our time is “social decay,” and that “we should be most concerned with family and community breakdown.”

Setting aside, for a moment, this unconvincing portrait of the Left, Brooks’s belief that family and community breakdown are the central problem of our age should give him — and others of his generation tempted to move left — strong …