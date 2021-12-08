Why Did Biden Nominate Saule Omarova in the First Place?

The now-withdrawn pick for comptroller of the currency is so radical that she couldn’t make it out of a Democrat-controlled Senate. So what was Biden thinking?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S aule Omarova, President Biden’s pick for comptroller of the currency, has withdrawn her nomination after at least five Democratic senators and every Republican senator made it clear that they were unwilling to vote to confirm her to the post.

My question is this: Why the hell was she nominated in the first place?

Seriously, why? What possible reason could Biden have had to make such a peculiar decision? Perhaps he hasn’t noticed yet, but he is not in a particularly good place right now. He is wildly unpopular. He is already seen as last year’s news. He has yet to persuade Congress …