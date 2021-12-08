Why Is the U.K. Going Mad over a Government Christmas Party?

The No. 10 gathering proves the ridiculousness of lockdowns.

Last December, Boris Johnson essentially "canceled" Christmas in Great Britain. He ordered a strict lockdown in London and southeast England and banned the rest of the country from celebrating Christmas Day with family and friends in other households. The announcement was soul-crushing for millions who were consigned to an isolated and lonely Christmas. Now it appears that even the government's own staff thought the measures were ridiculous.

Recently, the Daily Mirror broke the story about an alleged Christmas party at No. 10 Downing Street on December 18, 2020. Reports emerged of a party with food, drink, games, and even a secret …