Will 2022 Be the ‘Greatest Year for Education Reform in a Generation’?

The resistance to critical race theory, building on traditional priorities like school choice, is driving a revitalized conservative education movement.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he conservative education-reform movement has long evaluated itself in quantitative terms. Right-leaning educrats calculate their successes and failures as one would assess a tax cut or an infrastructure bill, measuring the effects of their reforms in terms of proficiency rates in math and reading, graduation and dropout numbers, and cost efficiency. That, in turn, has shaped the way that conservative policy-makers think about education: Workforce preparation, test scores, and other utilitarian concerns are often prioritized over character formation and civic virtue, while the question of what we are teaching our children has taken a backseat to the content-neutral language of …