With Build Back Better, the Shady Trial Lawyer Pipeline Comes to Capitol Hill

The pipeline already does immense damage to consumers at the state and local levels.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he public has finally had a chance to see the handouts and special-interest gravy in House Democrats’ trillion-dollar-plus, Thanksgiving-eve, Build Back Better bonanza. The giveaways are plentiful (this is Congress, after all), but one is particularly brazen: a $2.5 billion tax-dollar giveaway to trial lawyers. This giveaway deserves special attention because it would bring the Shady Trial Lawyer Pipeline to Capitol Hill, a notorious system that politicians and trial lawyers use to funnel money from government coffers into left-wing political campaigns and committees.

The House Democrats’ plan is to funnel tax dollars to trial lawyers with a change in how the IRS treats expenses …