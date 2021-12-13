NR PLUS Law & the Courts

With Build Back Better, the Shady Trial Lawyer Pipeline Comes to Capitol Hill

By
(pixinoo/iStock/Getty Images)
The pipeline already does immense damage to consumers at the state and local levels.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he public has finally had a chance to see the handouts and special-interest gravy in House Democrats’ trillion-dollar-plus, Thanksgiving-eve, Build Back Better bonanza. The giveaways are plentiful (this is Congress, after all), but one is particularly brazen: a $2.5 billion tax-dollar giveaway to trial lawyers. This giveaway deserves special attention because it would bring the Shady Trial Lawyer Pipeline to Capitol Hill, a notorious system that politicians and trial lawyers use to funnel money from government coffers into left-wing political campaigns and committees.

The House Democrats’ plan is to funnel tax dollars to trial lawyers with a change in how the IRS treats expenses

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
O. H. Skinner is the executive director of Alliance For Consumers and the most recent Arizona solicitor general.

Recommended

The Latest

The trans athlete, &c.

The trans athlete, &c.

On fairness in sports; Smollett-style hoaxers; paganism with guns; the Unsers and the Andrettis; the greatest restaurant name in history; and more.