Xi Gaslights the World with Ludicrous Claims of Chinese ‘Democracy’

Shut out of the Summit for Democracy, Beijing doth protest too much.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E veryone understands that China is in fierce competition with the United States economically, geopolitically, technologically, and militarily. The competition is between the world’s most powerful democracy and the world’s most powerful autocracy. It would be ridiculous to think that it’s between two democracies, each striving to be more “authentically” democratic than the other. However, this is exactly the farfetched lie that Chinese leaders are trying to peddle as truth.

Irritated by the much anticipated Summit for Democracy conducted by the Biden administration on December 9 and 10, China responded by issuing a white paper titled “China: Democracy That Works.” Promoting the …