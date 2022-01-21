A March for Equality

Pro-lifers come to D.C. because they know equality begins in the womb.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E quality is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. We are a prosperous nation — wildly so by world-historical standards — yet opportunities to flourish escape too many Americans. As a nation, we are working to change this hard reality, and as a physician, I’m happy about that, because many of my patients are marginalized and left behind. For many decades, the laudable effort to repair our tattered social fabric has ignored a group of people who are arguably the most powerless. I’m referring to my youngest and most vulnerable patients: unborn babies.

This is why I am so pleased with …