NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I don’t agree with Justice Sonia Sotomayor on much, but I cut her lots of slack on the “police powers” debate she had with Ohio attorney general Ben Flowers. As our Isaac Schorr reported, this came up during Friday’s oral argument on President Biden’s vaccine mandates. Specifically, it arose in the first of the two cases argued, which centered on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate, though it is equally relevant to the second, consolidated case, involving the Health and Human Services (HHS) mandate. (The audio and transcript of the OSHA argument are here and here, and for …
A Second Look at Justice Sotomayor’s ‘Police Power’ Comments
I happen to believe Sotomayor is wrong on the merits. Nevertheless, her argument is not frivolous.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
McConnell Makes His Case: ‘We Must Be Doing Something Right’
The Senate Republican leader on how to resist the ‘genuine radicals’ bent on destroying the Senate and transforming the country.
Things Could Be Worse: Some Thoughts for the New Year
Less fanaticism, more restraint, and more moderation — not the worst idea for a new year’s resolution.
The Snoot Party Goes to War
Democrats shoot themselves in the foot to make their displeasure with Joe Manchin clear.
One Year Later: Examining Trump’s Role in the Capitol Riot
To say the president’s condemnable behavior triggered the riot is not the same as saying he intended or incited a riot.
Biden Fails the Christmas Test
The White House had a head start on the task of getting Covid tests ready for the holidays, and failed miserably anyway.
Anniversary of a Disgrace
January 6 isn’t comparable to the Civil War or 9/11, but it is a stain on the nation’s history and Donald Trump should not escape blame.
The Latest
Intel CEO Doubles Down on Xinjiang Apology: ‘No Reason to Call Out One Region in Particular’
Pat Gelsinger made the comments after his company backtracked a statement calling out forced labor in Xinjiang.
Trump Turns on GOP Senator for Dismissing 2020 Election Fraud Claims: 'Crazy or Just Stupid?'
Trump previously endorsed Rounds but vowed to withhold support now that Rounds has declared the 2020 election 'fair.'
Sotomayor Fact-Checked: Justice Gets Four Pinocchios for 'Wildly Incorrect' Covid Claim
'Sotomayor’s number is at least 20 times higher than reality,' the paper wrote of her claim that 100,000 children are in 'serious condition' with Covid.
AOC Tests Positive for Covid
Ocasio-Cortez has symptoms and is quarantining at home.
Australian Court Grants Tennis Champion Novak Djokovic Visa Appeal
The government initially rejected his entry papers over an allegedly inadmissible medical vaccine exemption.
Nashville Journal
Out and about in the capital of Tennessee: music, barbecue, and other serious things.