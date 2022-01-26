NR PLUS Media

Alex Berenson’s Dangerous Covid-Vaccine Claims on Tucker Carlson Tonight

By
Alex Berenson attends the 2016 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, May 16, 2016. (Desiree Navarro/WireImage/Getty Images)
The data clearly show that these vaccines are safe for almost everyone. So why are Fox News viewers being told the opposite?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Tuesday, a Tucker Carlson Tonight guest painted a wildly misleading picture of Covid vaccines, telling viewers that the mRNA shots are a “dangerous and ineffective product at this point against Omicron,” and “no one should get them.”

“It is completely clear now that the vaccines don’t really work at all against Omicron. In these highly vaccinated and highly boosted countries, rates of infection are incredibly high, and rates of serious disease and death are also rising,” former New York Times writer Alex Berenson told Carlson. “The mRNA Covid vaccines need to be withdrawn from the market now. No one should

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest