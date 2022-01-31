Americans Aren’t Extremist on Abortion

A reality check for those who insist on abortion

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘A ll life is worthy of dignity and respect.”

Inside St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Sisters of Life and Cardinal Timothy Dolan prayed for the protection of all human life. It was the 49th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s grave Roe v. Wade decision, which ushered in a regime of “unfettered access to abortion,” as Cardinal Dolan noted. He talked about his own niece, who shares a birthday with Roe, who at a young age faced a serious cancer diagnosis. Her doctor talked to her about how he thought he could help her, but also that we belong to God, and it is …