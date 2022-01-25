A citizens-only amendment on the federal level, and in the states as well, is the best path forward to keep our elections secure.

America's leaders should be chosen by American citizens. It isn't controversial. It's just common sense. Nonetheless, woke liberals in cities such as New York and San Francisco are pushing through noncitizen voting even over the opposition of majorities of their own voters. The U.S. must amend its Constitution to clarify that the privilege of choosing leaders should belong only to those who have willingly, and lawfully, committed to joining its ranks.

This is no wild departure from normal procedure. Nor is it a Hail Mary in an election year. A citizens-only amendment is something I made part of my platform when …