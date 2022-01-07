An Exasperating, Brilliant Filmmaker Who Changed His Art Form

Peter Bogdanovich, who died Thursday at 82, goes in the books as a cautionary lesson.

A true student of cinema, Peter Bogdanovich set the table for the Coen Brothers and Quentin Tarantino by pioneering an intriguing new approach to cinema: making movies about other movies.

Like those others, Bogdanovich lived in the movies, and so he refracted and reflected on his Golden Age of Hollywood favorites with Seventies intensity, and in some cases improved on them. The intricately plotted and hilarious Ryan O’Neal–Barbra Streisand screwball comedy What’s Up Doc (1972) is funnier than the 1930s farces that inspired it, notably 1938’s Bringing Up Baby, and there’s a slapstick sequence starring Burt Reynolds in Bogdanovich’s vastly underrated …