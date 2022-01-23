NR PLUS Film & TV

An Insider Mocks the Endless Progressive Guilt Trip

By
Finn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore in When You Finish Saving the World (Screengrab via YouTube)
Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut When You Finish Saving the World skewers the culture of liberal self-scourging.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A n intensely determined social worker played by Julianne Moore drives to work listening to equally intense classical music suggesting her utter, lifelong focus on a dramatic struggle for social justice. Then the camera pulls back to reveal the car she’s in: a pathetic, absurd, lawnmower-sized demi-car.

That’s the kind of perfect juxtaposition — funny, cutting, woefully accurate — that characterizes every smartly-designed scene in When You Finish Saving the World, the sly directorial debut of actor-writer Jesse Eisenberg. Eisenberg (who also wrote the movie, which began as a podcast) politely but devastatingly lampoons the sorts of people he grew up with

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest