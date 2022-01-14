Biden Disgraces Himself

What the president’s Georgia voting speech lacked in facts, he tried to make up in hysteria.

Well, it looks like we're headed for autocracy, then.

In his wisdom, Joe Biden decided to declare in his Georgia voting speech that there’s a crisis in our democracy that can be fixed only if the Senate filibuster is eliminated to rapidly pass two sweeping Democratic voting bills on narrow partisan votes, an unlikely prospect that already looks completely dead.

Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema, in keeping with her consistent commitment, one that Biden was fully aware of before he headed to the podium in Georgia, said once again in the immediate wake of the president’s speech that she opposes ending the filibuster.

If …