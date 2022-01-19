Biden in Hidin’

As the president prepares to hold a rare press conference, the jokes practically write themselves.

President Joe Biden has announced his first formal press conference in months. We are all very curious about what exactly he is going to say — Biden most of all, I imagine.

Republicans are having a great deal of fun with Biden’s unreadiness to submit himself to the rigors of giving staged answers to predictable questions from a corps of mostly friendly and polite reporters. That’s fine — hoist on his own petard and all that — and the rhyme between Biden and hidin’ is difficult to resist. The limericks practically write themselves.

By the Republican Party’s calculation, Biden held only nine …