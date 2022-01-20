NR PLUS Elections

Biden Is Not Alone. Democrats Have Been Delegitimizing Elections for Years

By
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden at a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., June 30, 2021 (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
For the people lamenting the ‘Big Lie,’ this rhetoric actually is nothing new.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Y esterday, Joe Biden joined Chuck Schumer and numerous other Democrats in a partisan attempt to preemptively delegitimize the 2022 election. Twice the president was asked by reporters whether voters could trust the electoral system, and twice the president contended that a fair election was unlikely unless the Senate was blown up and the Democrats’ election power grab was passed — a maneuver that poses a far more serious and lasting threat to the constitutional order than anything Donald Trump is cooking up right now. “I think it would easily be illegitimate,” said Biden. “The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate

