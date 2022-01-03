Biden Policies Exacerbate Looming Debt Bomb for U.S. Military Budget

We ought to take seriously history’s dire precedents, and turn things around.

Unconstrained domestic spending and 20 years of wars have created a $29 trillion national debt that exceeds our nation's entire $23 trillion gross domestic product (GDP). That sum threatens to implode the nation's ability to project power and defend itself.

President Joe Biden’s spending has added insult to injury. Since January 2020, he has spent at least $6.82 trillion, which is larger than the entire U.S. GDP in 1993 when Bill Clinton became president. It is also larger than the total national debt on September 11, 2001, which stood at $5.8 trillion. One of Osama bin Laden’s goals on that day …