Biden Shouldn’t Get Any More Covid Money

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith his approval ratings testing new lows and his domestic agenda going nowhere, President Biden is poised to ask Congress for more money to address the surge in Covid cases. According to House majority leader Steny Hoyer, the request will be “substantial.”
He should not get another dime.
More than enough money has already been allocated to address the pandemic, including under Biden. If Democrats have already blown through that money, they shouldn’t be granted more money to spend recklessly.
Roll Call writes that Hoyer told reporters that he “expects the White House will ask lawmakers to appropriate funding for testing, vaccines and …
