Biden Shouldn’t Underestimate Israel’s Resolve in Face of Iranian Nuclear Threat

Getting on the same page with our staunchest regional ally is the only way to mount an effective diplomatic response to the threat.

The French foreign minister recently warned that the Vienna talks on Iran's nuclear program are stalled, while Iran is advancing toward a bomb. It's time to ask: Has President Biden's policy made a conflagration in the Middle East more or less likely? And if one comes, has the administration positioned the United States properly for it?

President Biden has made a counterintuitive gamble that Iran will relinquish its cherished nuclear ambitions if America first relieves the “maximum pressure” that President Trump imposed. The new U.S. approach has not softened the Iranians. It has made an impression in Israel, but the result …