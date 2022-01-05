NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Biden Slouches towards Catastrophe in Ukraine

By
Service members of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces take part in military drills in Kharkiv Region, Ukraine, December 20, 2021. (Press Service of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade/Handout via Reuters)
The White House is writing off an ally to appease an enemy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he situation in Ukraine has become very grave.

On December 17, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sent U.S. president Joe Biden an ultimatum, effectively demanding that NATO abandon Eastern Europe or face military action. Biden agreed to a phone conversation with Putin to talk it over, giving the Kremlin what it sought: The affected countries were now on the table instead of at the table. When the two then talked on December 30, according to the White House, Biden rejected the ultimatum and informed Putin that if he proceeded to invade Ukraine, he would face strong economic sanctions from the U.S. and

