NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ow could the Biden administration defend a terrible nuclear deal with Iran? Simple: blame Trump.

An awful agreement was never inevitable, mostly thanks to the ayatollahs: Their demands may be so excessive that not even the EU3 and the Biden negotiators can accept them. But it seems increasingly likely that the United States will soon acquiesce to a deal in which Iran does one thing — such as agreeing to stop enriching uranium to 60 percent — in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief. A recent visit to Vienna by South Korean officials suggests that unfreezing the $7 billion …