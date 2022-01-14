NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Biden’s Ready-Made Excuse for a New Iran Deal

By
Iranian flag flies in front of the U.N. office building housing IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (Lisi Niesner/Reuters)
If the administration reaches a new deal with Tehran, expect it to justify the agreement by blaming Donald Trump.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ow could the Biden administration defend a terrible nuclear deal with Iran? Simple: blame Trump.

An awful agreement was never inevitable, mostly thanks to the ayatollahs: Their demands may be so excessive that not even the EU3 and the Biden negotiators can accept them. But it seems increasingly likely that the United States will soon acquiesce to a deal in which Iran does one thing — such as agreeing to stop enriching uranium to 60 percent — in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief. A recent visit to Vienna by South Korean officials suggests that unfreezing the $7 billion

Elliott Abrams was special representative for Iran in the Trump administration. He chairs the Vandenberg Coalition and is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

